Major priorities of drug recovery, public safety and community policing for District 5

LUBBOCK, Texas -

Lubbock City Council representative for District 5, Randy Christian, said he's primarily focused on developing a program that will reduce drug addiction throughout the city of Lubbock.

"I wanna pull back the curtain on the drug situation in our community, it's bad and I don't believe that we really understand how bad it is," Christian said.

He said his wife has worked with the addiction and recovery program at their church.

"I think most people have been affected by addiction and recovery in some form or fashion," Christian said. "What I would like to do is sit down with our health department and put together a program."

But specifically for his district, he said there's two major concerns he's trying to crack down on--quick crime and unsafe driving.

"We've had a rash of car burglaries in District 5. Particularly, very much in the southwest part of town," Christian said.

And because of that, he said he is encouraging residents to get involved by re-instituting neighborhood crime watches.

He said the other concern he has is with regard to speeding and drivers running red lights.



"We are having an epidemic of red light runners in our community. I want to investigate where would it be appropriate to put speed bumps, to slow the traffic down so that we don't have any regrets especially for our children that are playing on the sidewalks," Christian said.

But one thing he said he is excited about is the revitalization and focus on parks; particularly McAlister Park. He's encouraging residents to attend upcoming quarterly Town Hall meetings to be a part of the discussion around McAlister Park, to ensure that it provides something for every one to enjoy.