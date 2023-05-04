LUBBOCK, Texas – One thing that helps sell a great chicken parmesan is even better presentation.

“Whenever you get ready to plate food, the plate is your picture frame, and the food is your picture,” said Roderick Hollins.

Hollins, a Mississippi native, is a Food Fanatics Chef with US Foods in Lubbock. Once a month, he volunteers an entire day to teach culinary students at Estacado High School.

“He picked Estacado to come collaborate with me and he brings all the food,” said Amber Ford, a Career Technical Education (CTE) teacher at Estacado. “It’s so amazing. He shares his life experiences, which I think is really important for our students to see someone who looks like them in a successful position in the culinary industry.”

All within one hour, students learn how to properly cut a ribeye, sauce up a batch of boneless wings, prepare a side of rice and broccoli, and along with traditional chicken parmesan, are taught how to cook Jamaican jerk chicken.

Lillianna Davila enjoys the lessons from “Chef Rod”.

“Basically everything I learn from this class, I use at home,” said Davila. “My mom works a full-time job, and then she also has to cook. So from what I’ve learned here, I can cook a delicious meal for my family when my mom is not able to do that.”

About a year ago, Hollins, a college graduate and former high school teacher, who at one time, owned a successful catering business, was homeless.

“I made some decisions in life that were not good and I ended up losing everything,” said Hollins. “I got down to living in my truck and taking a bath in a park one day. I also owned a small restaurant on a college campus and I was a real estate agent. I knew there had to be more to life than this, so I prayed.”

Hollins said that prayer was eventually answered with an opportunity to work for US Foods.

“I tell people God is my best friend because when I leave somewhere or when I go somewhere else, that’s who I depend on,” said Hollins.

Along with the cooking lessons, Hollins also teaches students about the importance of healthy eating and trying out new foods.

“A lot of them don’t have the means or resources to get these foods, and sometimes they do, but they go with what’s familiar,” said Hollins. “So we’re bringing in food that you possibly can’t afford to get at home, and we’re expanding your pallet that way. That’s amazing to me.”

“It’s just a free skill,” said Davila. “I’m gonna use it all my life, even if I don’t pursue culinary. This is very useful stuff.”

Hollins said skills like those that Davila speaks of are exactly what he wants these young people to leave class with.



“I’m investing in the next generation and it’s a blessing to me,” said Hollins. “It’s more a blessing to give than to receive at the end of the day.”