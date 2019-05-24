LUBBOCK, Texas — The 6th Annual Memorial Day Service at Second Baptist Church of Lubbock will be on Sunday, May 26th at 6:30 p.m.

The public is invited to honor our fallen, Gold Star families, wounded warriors , current military and all veterans.

Guest speaker is Vietnam Medal of Honor Hero, Gary Littrell. He will be joined by a Gold Star Mother from Spearman , TX, Vicki Nickel. Her son, Army Ranger Sgt Cameron Meddock, died in January from wounds in Afghanistan. She will tell the story of her 26 yr. old son who died fighting for America. He received a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star. He left an expecting wife with their first child. The baby daughter was recently born.

Patriotic music. Roll call of the fallen since last Memorial Day. Come and join us as we honor patriots who gave their all. The Purple Heart Creed is ,’ All Gave Some, Some Gave All.”

The Second Baptist Church of Lubbock is located at 61009 Chicago Avenue.