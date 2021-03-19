Update: Missing child in Lubbock County found safe

UPDATE: (6:12 p.m.) Zane Chennault has been found safe.

LUBBOCK COUNTY- The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement Friday evening about a missing child.

The statement said:

Please help us locate 12 year-old Zane Chennault. Who was last seen earlier this afternoon, March 19, in the area of FM 1585 and County Road 1240.

Zane is a white male with blue eyes and blond hair, 4 foot 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 80 pounds. He was last wearing a red short sleeve Texas Tech shirt with a hood, blue jeans, and black new balance tennis shoes, carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts should call the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office at 806-775-1601 or call 911.