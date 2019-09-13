Mom returns to Tech after son died from alcohol poisoning at frat party

LUBBOCK, Texas — It’s been five years since 18-year-old Dalton Debrick died of alcohol poisoning, shortly after pledging the fraternity, Alpha Sigma Phi.

Now Dalton’s mom, Debbie, is returning to campus for the first time since her son’s death.

Debbie said Dalton died of alcohol poisoning, which she said was a result of hazing at a Texas Tech fraternity party. Dalton’s blood alcohol content was four times the legal limit.

“If just one person would’ve taken the time to save Dalton they would forever be our hero,” Debbie said.

Since Dalton’s passing, Debbie said she has gotten a new law passed in Texas, that better defines what hazing is, and holds the people participating accountable for their actions.

Debbie said she and other parents now travel to different college campuses across the country and share their stories in hopes that hazing will be put to an end.

“His life has been sacrificed — that’s the way I look at it, to save hopefully hundreds and thousands of other kids,” Debbie said.