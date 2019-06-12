Moonlight Musicals brings ‘Annie’ to Lubbock

Save the date and plan to take the entire family as Moonlight Musicals presents Annie! Performances will be held in the Moonlight Musicals Amphitheater, Thursday- Saturday, June 13-15, 20-22, and 27-29. Performances start at 8:00 P.M. and gates will open at 6:30 P.M. Featuring an all local cast with many talented performers, Annie showcases the beloved Annie played by Abi Mills and Kyra Gerhart. Oliver Warbucks will be played by Mike Morgan and Miss Hannigan by Tamara Smith. Annie has become a worldwide phenomenon and was the winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The beloved book and score by Tony Award winners, Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin, features some of the greatest musical theatre hits ever written, including “Tomorrow.” With equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms everyone’s hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City. She is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of a New York City Orphanage that is run by the cruel, embittered Miss Hannigan. With the help of the other girls in the Orphanage, Annie escapes to the wondrous world of NYC. In adventure after funfilled adventure, Annie foils Miss Hannigan’s evil machinations… and even befriends President Franklin Delano Roosevelt! She finds a new home and family in billionaire, Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary, Grace Farrell, and a lovable mutt named Sandy. Tickets can be purchased at Select-A Seat. https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/civiccenter/ticketing/annie

The mission of Moonlight Musicals is to entertain, educate, and provide opportunity with live musical theatre, enriching lives in Lubbock and the South Plains. Our vision is to be the premiere performance, production, and educational musical theatre company of the South Plains.

LUBBOCK PRODUCTION INFORMATION Friday – Sunday, June 13-15, 2019; Friday – Sunday, June 20-22, 2019; Friday – Sunday, June 27-29, 2019 Moonlight Musicals Amphitheatre at 8:00 PM, Gate will open at 6:30PM TICKETS: General Admission $19. Premium Seating $29 (Fees Included in Pricing) June 13 Opening Night General Admission Tickets will be $4.00 off Tickets sold online through Select-A Seat at https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/civiccenter/ticketing/annie Popular Musical Numbers: Hard Knock Life, Little Girls, Easy Street, and Tomorrow Production Team: Producer: Gerald Dolter Stage Director: Mitchell Britton Music Director: Justin Duncan Choreographer: Tamara Smith Leading Characters: Annie-Abi Mills, Kyra Gerhart Oliver Warbucks-Mike Morgan Miss Hannigan- Tamara Smith

(Press release by The Price Group)