National Infusion Center Association creates online tool to locate COVID-19 antibody therapy

LUBBOCK, TX — Governor Greg Abbott was one of thousands of Texans to test positive for COVID-19 this week. His office says that the antibody treatment known as Regeneron is successfully helping him fight it, along with the fact that he is fully vaccinated.

But the news of his diagnosis has brought up the question: Do folks in the Hub City have access to the same sort of medicine?

The answer? Monoclonal antibody treatment is available in the Hub City to those who are eligible.

“These therapies are not widely known, I think, so there has always been more supply than there has been demand for them,” said Chief of Staff for the National Infusion Center Association Corinne May.

Many know theses antibody treatments as the treatments given to notable politicians like Abbott and former President Trump after their COVID diagnoses.



“As we are experiencing another surge in cases, especially with this Delta variant, these monoclonal antibody therapies are being more widely talked about,” said May.

Monoclonal antibody treatments use lab-made proteins, administered through an IV, to help boost the patient’s immune system against the virus.

According to the FDA, the treatment is used on folks with mild-to-moderate cases of COVID that are at a high risk for hospitalization.

But thanks to the National Infusion Center Association there’s now an easy online tool to help locals find these treatments.

“Both patients and prescribers and providers needed a way to find out where to get treatment,” said May. “It’s just really important that people know that there is a treatment option available if they do test positive. So us creating the tool is another way to get the word out.”

To find centers providing the treatment, simply put in your zip code and the Infusion Center Locator will tell you where the centers are, what their hours are, and how many chairs they offer.

NICA hoping this is just one more tool that can help folks survive in the fight against the virus.

“We want to make sure that as many people have as much information as possible available to them at the point of testing, at the point of prescription and at the point of treatment. So the more information that’s out there so that patients and prescribers can be educated about their options, the better,” said May.

Some of these antibody treatments are available for free, but depending on a patient’s insurance and healthcare providers there might be an administration fee associated with the treatment. NICA also said it is a good idea to call ahead before heading to a treatment center to ensure they have enough supply.

To find antibody therapy treatment center click here.