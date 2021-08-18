Need a fun date night this Friday? Get tickets to the KCBS Raider Red Meats BBQ & Ribeye Championship

The Friday night meal features a prime rib dinner, entertainment, dancing and live auction. All the proceeds go back to the Ag College at Texas Tech for scholarships. For tickets call Raider Red Meats at 806-742-2804. The Raider Rumble begins at 5PM Friday and you can watch some of the most talented and well know Pit Masters in the country duke it out for the $1,000 winner takes all competition, the judges will begin judging at 6:30PM. Then at 7PM the dinner and event begins. So grab your boots and appetite and join in on the fun. Everything is happening at the Department of Animal and Food Sciences building located at1308 Indiana Ave.