LUBBOCK, Texas — New businesses are on their way to South Lubbock, including Jimmy’s Egg and Costa Vida.

The two restaurants will be located on Quaker & 114th Street, and the City said it will improve the quality of life for residents living in the area.

“We are just having a flourishing economy right now, and we are so happy to see Lubbock continue to grow,” said Steven Massengale, City councilman, District 4. “These new businesses will draw other community members into that region and will really give people there more to enjoy.”

There is no opening date yet, but residents said they’re excited to see all the new changes coming to Lubbock.

“I’ve been here since I was born and there has been a lot that’s changed,” said Callie Chism, Lubbock resident. “It’s great to see our town gradually growing, and the things that I didn’t do as a kid I get to do it now.”