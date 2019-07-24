New Senate bill could cut the price of insulin

LUBBOCK, Texas — A group of bipartisan senators have recently introduced new legislation that could cut the price of insulin up to 75 percent.

Pharmacist Chris Hobart said there has always been talk around the price of insulin being high, but unfortunately, those with Type 1 diabetes are not left with much of a choice.

“Type 1 does need insulin to survive, so it is essential for them, their body does not make it,” Hobart said.

According to the bill, it would change the way insulin is priced in America, by reducing incentives for pharmacy benefit managers to keep prices high.

Riley Arthus has Type 1 diabetes, and said people are dying across the county because they cannot afford their medicine every month, and instead ration it.

“You just kind of feel helpless in a sense,” Arthus said. “Because you don’t have an option, that little liquid is your lifeline, without it you die or have serious complications.”