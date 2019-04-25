New Veteran’s Administration Out-Patient Clinic groundbreaking ceremony

Construction workers will start to get to work building the new Veteran’s Administration Out-Patient Clinic after the groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday. The $12,000,000 project will be near the corner of 4th Street and Indiana Avenue on Texas Tech’s campus and veteran’s are thrilled.

“We’re grateful to have them,” Less Beaty, a local veteran, “We need services available for the veterans.”

“It’s going to be a gorgeous facility.” Ryan Schwitzer, the Chief Engineer of VA Health Care System, “It’s going to represent the same style of the Texas Tech campus so that spanish renaissance architecture.”

The new clinic would be double the size of the VA clinic in place now on 6104 Avenue Q South Drive. This will allow the clinic to accept more veterans that live across the South Plains.

“Being able to serve more veterans in a single area. Now they have to travel all over West Texas. Between Amarillo, Snyder, that’s a long ways,” said Beaty.

“We’re going to have all modern equipment, modern furniture, modern finishes. The building will be built very well, U.S. Federal Properties, they’re a great contractor and we’re just excited to see it,” said Schwitzer.