Night to Shine helps people with special needs experience prom

LUBBOCK, Texas — The sixth annual Night to Shine took on Friday night.

Sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, the event allows thousands of people with special needs nationwide, to have their own prom.

The guests arrived in limousines, got their pictures taken, had a catered meal and celebrated on the dance floor.

Andy O’Neill coordinated the event this year at Calvary Baptist Church, and said it’s their goal to make each and every guest feel like kings and queens.

“Lots of time we are so selfish about ourselves,” O’Neill said. “And tonight is not about that, because we want them to shine and we want God to shine through our love for them.”