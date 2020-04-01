No party, no problem: Neighborhood has parade for three-year-old’s birthday

LUBBOCK, Texas — Under Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Order, Texans can no longer have large gatherings, meaning three-year-old Penelope Arellano wasn’t going to have a birthday party.

Penelope’s mother, Molly Arellano, said celebrating birthdays is a big deal in their family, and this year they had to cancel Penelope’s party.

Molly said when her friends heard the news, they decided to make signs, load up in their cars and bring the celebration to Penelope.

“For her to have so many people still get to love her and still get to celebrate her even though they can’t, it was really special,” Molly said.

Friends, neighbors and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Department drove by Penelope’s house, holding signs and singing happy birthday.

“You just have to remember that your child will feel loved every day,” Molly said. “And it’s about how you make their day special.”