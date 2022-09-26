LUBBOCK, Texas – During Saturday’s sold out game against Texas, first responders stayed busy after many fans passed out in the heat.

University Medical Center Emergency Medical Services confirmed they responded to 58 calls at the sold out game, and one person was sent to a hospital.

Training Chief Chad Curry said over 50 people came in to seek help on their own by reaching out to first responders in attendance for medicine or if they needed a place to cool off.

Saturday’s game temperature stood around 90 degrees, and there were over 60,000 people packed inside the Jones.

UMC EMS, along with Texas Tech and other first responders team up to provide services at big games like the one against UT.

Robert Giovannetti, Senior Associate Athletics Director at Texas Tech said they provide heat management stations at each corner of the stadium.

“You can refill your water, there’s a fan set up, there’s a shade station setup, so that you can just kind of get out of the out of the sun,” he explained.

They allow fans to bring in a 20 oz. water bottle to refill as they need, and they also have sunscreen at the games. “We try to do all weekend to help them protect themselves,” Giovannetti added.

However, despite these efforts, fans still passed out or needed medical assistance.

Curry explained, “With 61,000-plus people there this week, you really couldn’t even get to the concourse and have some me-time, or some alone time. And so, you know, it’s one of those things that if you’re claustrophobic, it may not be the best spot to be.”

Experts say it’s important to hydrate before and during a game, and not to rely only on alcoholic beverages or sodas.

Texas Tech’s next home game will take place October 22 against West Virginia. While it may be a little cooler, it’s still very important that those in attendance utilize these resources if they feel the need to.