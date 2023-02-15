NEW HOME, Texas — The parents of 32-year-old Kelcy Tekell shared a message from their late daughter with EverythingLubbock.com on Tuesday evening.

Tekell was killed in November after stopping on the side of West Loop 289 to check on people who had just been involved in a car crash. Soon after, she was in critical condition at University Medical Center.

One of her final acts of love included organ donation, her parents Nancy and Cary shared.

After she passed away, Kelcy’s family searched through her belongings; parting with most of her worldly possessions and hanging onto the most precious, most of which are now kept in a single, plastic tub.

Inside the tub is a note signed by Kelcy in 2008 when she was a senior in high school. Her parents wanted to share it with the community.

“This is God. Today I will be handling all of your problems for you. I do not need your help. So, have a nice day. I love you,” her father read from the top.

Nancy said the note caught her eye because “it said on the back something about ‘read often’,” and “share with others when they need to hear it.”

Kelcy’s coworker wasn’t surprised that she stopped to check on the drivers from the crash because, “if she hadn’t, she would’ve come to work beating herself up,” Nancy recalled the friend saying.

She had a heart full of love, her mom said.

Kelcy, an avid writer, filled hundreds of pages of journals. She loved puzzles, arts and crafts, Harry Potter, and Disney’s Stitch. She played piano and regularly sought advice from her church leaders about how she could help others, Nancy remembered.

She left behind a younger brother with whom she spent a lot of time, and also, the love of her life and fiancé Michael.

“Even as a Christian you can go through these things, come out on the other side and be stronger. That’s what I admire most about her – is her strength,” Nancy said.

Kelcy graduated from Lubbock Christian University, persevering through the obstacles she faced being on the autism spectrum. Her parents said she was extremely proud of her degree in psychology.

“Should you find yourself at a loss and pondering what life is all about, asking ‘what is my purpose?’ Be thankful. There are those who don’t live long enough to get the opportunity,” her mother read from the note.

More than anything, her dad said, Kelcy loved God, and it’s their shared faith that carries them through each and every day.

“God has seen you struggling. God says it’s over,” Nancy read aloud.

See the note below.

Page 1 of the note found in Kelcy Tekell’s belongings, provided by family