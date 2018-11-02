Pedestrian killed after hit-and-run crash

LUBBOCK, Texas - A Brownfield man was killed after being hit by car in Levelland late last night, and police say the driver didn't stop. The victim's family is speaking out and say they want answers from those responsible.

"I just wish that whoever it was would just man or woman up and come forward," said Demetra Mitchell, the victim's niece. "I mean you made a mistake, but own up to it, our family needs closure."

50-year-old Howard Thomas was walking on the side of Highway 114 with a friend Thursday night after his son's game when a driver hit him with their car and then drove away. Thomas' family remembers him as one of the kindest people they've met.

"He was just so loving, and kind," said James Coleman, the victim's brother. "He would take the shirt off his back for you, and was just one of the most loving people."

Another pedestrian was also hit by a car today, and is currently in critical condition. Longtime Levelland residents say they are shocked by these back-to-back crashes.

"Oh it's a shock alright, to everyone in this community," said Albert Gonzalez, resident of Levelland for 15 years. "It doesn't really happen around here so it really irritates me. Hopefully they will catch this guy and get this over with."

The family is asking the person responsible to do the right thing and come forward, and say they can't understand why this happened.

"Why didn't you stop to help him?" said Coleman. "You had to have known that you hit something, but you didn't stop, how could you do that?"