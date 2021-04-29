Permitless carry bill passes out of Texas Special Senate Committee

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, the Senate Special Committee on Constitutional Issues passed HB 1927 out of the panel in a 5-2 vote Thursday and is expected to head to the Senate floor next week for a vote.

The bill would allow anyone older than the age of 21 to carry a gun without a permit or license, and eliminate the required firearms training.

More than 170 people signed up to testify at the Texas Capitol Thursday.

“I was very excited to see that Governor Abbott has jumped on the bandwagon and is now supporting it,” long-time gun advocate, Jim Baxa, said.

Baxa said he has been following the bill closely.

“The constitution gives us the right to keep and bear arms,” Baxa said. “It doesn’t give the government the right to ask for a permission slip before they let us carry our weapons.”

Several police associations and police chiefs have spoken out against the legislation, stating it could put law enforcement officers in danger.

“The police unions that are pushing this are way off their rocker. They need to understand that they need to enforce law, not try to make new law,” Baxa said.

Texas Senator Charles Perry said he will be voting for the bill, and Texas Representatives John Frullo and Dustin Burrows both co authored the piece of legislation.

“It’s disappointing to be seeing a number of lawmakers say that this is legislation that they favor,” Baxa said.

Nicole Golden, a volunteer with the Texas Chapter of Moms Demand Action, said.

Golden testified before the Senate panel on Thursday.

“There are so many people who feel this way and that this legislation is out of step with what voters want and what stakeholders want,” Golden said.

Twenty other states have already approved similar legislation, according to the U.S. Concealed Carry website.

“That system of checking people and checking their record and making sure they’re not just letting anybody carry, it works to keep us safer and provide some sort of protection and some standard,” Golden said.

The Lubbock Professional Police Association declined to comment on the prospective legislation.

