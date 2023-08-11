LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has details on the Perseid meteor shower peaking this weekend!

The Earth has reached the point in its orbit to where we are passing through the debris cloud associated with the comet, named Swift–Tuttle! This phenomenon occurs every summer, beginning in July. This weekend is when the meteor showers are expected to peak, with as many as 50-60 meteors occurring in the early morning hours of Sunday, August 13th just before sunrise.

The best place to view the Perseid meteor shower will be in rural areas with little to no light pollution. The forecast across the South Plains calls for mostly clear to partly cloudy sky conditions Friday night through Sunday morning. The event will be most frequent in the early morning, pre-dawn hours. Don’t get discouraged if you don’t see meteors right away, either. It’ll take your eyes a little while to adjust to the darkness.

