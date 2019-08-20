Plainview residents calling for reform at animal shelter

LUBBOCK, Texas — Thousands of Plainview residents are calling for reform at the animal shelter.

Director of Paws Pet Adoption Cynthia Davidson said she delivered a petition to City Hall expressing concerns about the euthanization policies.

“Our job is to advocate for these animals,” Davidson said. “And that’s why we keep speaking up, and that’s why we’re speaking up now.”

Animal control and Paws Pet Adoption have shared a space for years, and Davidson said she and others have concerns such as unnecessarily euthanization, not enough water and dogs not being released to Paws to adopt once the hold period is up.

“It’s deplorable and it’s hard to watch,” Davidson said.

Assistant City Manager Jeff Johnston said he agrees things need to change, but when he called for an inspection in June, animal control passed all of the categories.

Johnston said he is working to address the concerns and plans are in the works to build a new facility for adoptable dogs.

“Starting this next budget year,” Johnston said. “I think you’re really going to start seeing some big changes.”