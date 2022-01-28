LUBBOCK, Texas – For one day a year, the Point-in-Time (PIT) count was taken amongst homeless shelters across the nation.

Here in Lubbock, around 250 surveys were conducted to get a better idea of what numbers look like in different communities, what demographics play a role, and what some of those causes may be that contribute to others homelessness.

Chad Wheeler is the PIT count lead coordinator, and he said many things could influence the results of the count.

“There’s so many things that influence the PIT. There are conditions like pandemics, the economy, as well as the good work that service providers are doing in our community that impacts how many people are in our community and homelessness.”

There were six agency locations in Lubbock, along with emergency shelters and transitional housing that started at 6:00 a.m. Thursday and went all day conducting surveys.

They used an online app to record the data, and while it only looked at 24 hours, organizers are certain it will give them a better understanding of the number of homeless people and the situations they’re facing.

Tamara Duncan, the president of the South Plains Homeless Consortium, explained how conducting this survey will help them understand more of the why, and how they can help those who are experiencing homelessness.

“I think preventing and ending homelessness is such an important thing that we should all care about. And being part of the homeless consortium and helping gather this data, I think is just a very meaningful thing to do. And it provides good information for us as providers,” she said.

The final numbers won’t be completely gathered for the next few months.