Police still searching for suspect in New York murder case with Lubbock ties

LUBBOCK, Texas — In 2017, 20-year-old college student, Justin Hackley, was shot and killed in Brooklyn, New York. Police named brother Rasheed and Dean Boland as suspects.

In 2019, officials located Rasheed Boland and arrested him in Lubbock.

Boland was extradited to New York where preliminary hearings are taking place prior to his trial for second-degree murder.

Marie Bernard, Hackley mother’s, said Rasheed has refused to give up any information on his brother’s location.

“One brother is never enough for me,” Bernard said. “We need both brothers to be in jail and my goal is to continue to fight as much as possible to try to get the second brother arrested.”

Bernard said she won’t rest until both of her son’s alleged killers are behind bars and she has a theory of where Dean might be.

“I said that to the detective,” Bernard said. “He’s still in Lubbock, he might still be hiding in Texas.”