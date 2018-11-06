Police warn sellers and buyers about online exchange dangers

LUBBOCK, TX - A woman was held at gunpoint after posting cellphones for swale on Craig's List. Thankfully, she wasn't hurt in the midst of this, but Lubbock Police said there are some ways to keep yourself safe when exchanging items online.

"There's no 100% guarantee that it's going to be safe when you're meeting a complete stranger to buy or sell something online," said Tiffany Taylor, Lubbock Police Public Information Officer.

The police report shows the victim and her husband went to Walmart to meet with the buyer. Her husband went shopping while she made the exchange. Police said the suspect got into her car, pointed a gun at her, then took off with all the cellphones.

Police know it's common nowadays to use apps or Facebook pages to sell things, but always take every precaution.

"Never meet up at your home or at the other person's home. Try to meet in a public place where you know there is working security camera and it's always better to meet during the daylight hours. Take a friend with you or a family member. If you can't take someone, make sure that someone knows where you are," said Taylor.

Taylor mentions if the online sale seems too good to be true, it probably is, and to always trust your gut.

"The Lubbock Police Department lobby is open 24/7. We have officers here at all times and so if you're worried about that exchange meet here at the police department. If someone doesn't want to meet you because it's at the police department that's a red flag," said Taylor.