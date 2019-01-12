Prescription Drug Take Back Day: Lubbock Spine Institute partners with police

LUBBOCK, Texas - Lubbock Police and Lubbock's Spine Institute partnered up on Friday in a Prescription Drug Take Back Day. People were able to drop off their unused, unwanted, or expired prescription medications.

Dr. Ethan Dalley, of Lubbock's Spine Institute, said they have the ability to dispose of prescription medications properly.

"It's important these medications don't make it into the water system or into the ground or anything like that and so this is a fantastic way to just get it out of the community" Dalley said.

Dalley said people should never dispose of medicine in the trash or by flushing them down the toilet. He said they should look for Take-Back programs or use a Medication Disposal Pouch.

Dr. Shiraz Yazdani, of Lubbock's Spine Institute, said disposing of medication properly is also better for safety.

"There have been a lot of reports of burglaries happening," Yazdani said. "Especially now, we're in the midst of an opioid or narcotic epidemic. All those medicines that have just been sitting in your cabinet, people having been breaking into houses to get them."