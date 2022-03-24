LUBBOCK, Texas — Raider Riot is the hype group of the student section at all of Texas Tech Men’s Basketball games. They go where the team goes and some would call themselves die hard fans.

Being a part of the Raider Riot’s some would say is the best feeling in the world and say it is their duty to “show out.”

“We have to show out for them because thats the energy they feed off of. We love basketball, we love the team and we love every single player, Mark Adams makes it easy to love this team.” Shelbie Rhodes, Freshmen Recruitment Executive of Raider Riot said.

Many people around the world that go to any Tech game is forever a part of Raider Riot.

“If you’re in the student section, you are a part of Raider Riot,” Kendall Green, Marketing Executive of Raider Riot, said. “A lot of people think that this is an organization that you have to join.”

“And really, it is once you step into the United Supermarkets Arena, you’re a part of the family. We come together collectively to support the team and that’s what matters the most. “

Some Raider Riot fans say that they too feel as they are an honorary team member, because the team works so hard and they fight hard too.

“We are the best fans in the nation. And I think that kind of drives us to do even more for them.” Green said.

“I keep saying like that was the loudest I’ve ever heard it, that was the loudest I’ve ever heard,” Vice President of Raider Riot, Casey Osrak, said. “[I think] it possibly can’t get any better than that. And then next game, its even better.”

As Joey McGuire says: “RAIDER, POWER!”