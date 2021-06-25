Recovered Veteran competing in Sunday’s Ironman 70.3

Mike Mitchell, suffered an ankle injury while on deployment, is a Veteran who served in Afghanistan in 2020. Medical supplies were limited and Mitchell was told he needed it to be worked on back in the United States. He had some challenges within the VA clinics an hospitals. It was to the point he says he would roll his ankle constantly, causing falls, causing more injuries. Eventually he wasn’t able walk on it at all.

Some Doctors with Azalea Orthopedic in East Texas told Mike he had the worst ankle injury they had ever seen. After years of struggling Azalea Orthopedics offered to fix it. Doctors reconstructed his ankle to repair all of the damage. Feeling much better he spent the next several years to regaining his strength feeling renewed and started to train, In 2020, he decided to begin training to participate in Triatlon’s. This Sunday he is competing in his second Triathlon in the Ironman 70.3.