Recovering addicts and their supporters can ring in the new year at a sober party

A Lubbock recovery center will host a sober New Year’s Eve party for those recovering from addiction and those who support recovering addicts.

Cole Watts, chief operating officer of Stages for Recovery said, this event is about providing a safe and fun environment for those battling recovery to ring in the new year.

“Addicts and people who are alcoholics and in recovery, they don’t really have much they can do on New Year’s Eve. And so we decided we should have a big party, and it’s a way that we can sort of give back to our community,” said Watts.

Watts said he knows first hand how difficult it is to go through addition and recovery.

“I’ve been in recovery for 12 years and it’s really difficult. It was one of, if not the most difficult thing I’ve had to go through in that period of time. But, it’s worth it,” Watt said.

He encourages everyone to attend and enjoy the mascaraed theme, casino games, prizes, dancing, free food, a raffle and a balloon, cash drop at midnight.

The party will begin at 8:00 p.m. at the Scottish Rite Event Center at 1101 70th in Lubbock. For more information about Stages of Recovery visit: lubbockaddictionservices.com.