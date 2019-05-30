KLBK News

Seminar for first time home buyers

LUBBOCK, Texas -- There will be a seminar for first time home buyers on Thursday, May 30th from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Keller Williams Realty at 10210 Quaker Aveneue.

If you have questions regarding the process from planning to  financing The Whisenhunt Group and Spirit Mortgage will have representatives on hand to help you navigate through the home buying process. 

