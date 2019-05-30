Seminar for first time home buyers Video

LUBBOCK, Texas -- There will be a seminar for first time home buyers on Thursday, May 30th from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Keller Williams Realty at 10210 Quaker Aveneue.

If you have questions regarding the process from planning to financing The Whisenhunt Group and Spirit Mortgage will have representatives on hand to help you navigate through the home buying process.