Significant Severe Weather Threat for the South Plains on Monday, May 17th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has an update on the potential for severe weather across the South Plains on Monday.

The latest forecast from the Storm Prediction Center calls for a level 4 out of 5 moderate risk for severe storms on Monday, May 17th, 2021. The greatest threat will be for damaging hail near the size of a softball, which is around 4″ in diameter. Damaging winds in excess of 80 MPH and several tornadoes are also possible. Flash flooding will occur with these storms as they move through certain regions.

We are anticipating several rounds of storms for the region. The first one will occur from 2 PM CDT through 12 AM CDT Tuesday morning. This initial round of storms will pose the greatest threat for severe weather across the region. Storms will begin to develop over southwestern portions of the South Plains, close to the Texas and New Mexico state line around 2-4 PM CDT Monday afternoon. Storms will eventually push off into the Rolling Plains by midnight.

The second round of storms will move through early Tuesday morning, from 2 AM CDT until 8 AM CDT. These storms will also be capable of damaging wind gusts near 80 MPH, 3″ in diameter hail, isolated tornadoes, and flash flooding.

You need a way to receive severe weather warnings throughout the night, so that if a warning is issued for your location, it will wake you up and alert you of impending severe weather. The KLBK First Warning Weather App is a great resource that can do just that, but a NOAA Weather Radio is your best bet to keep safe through the storms.

We will have coverage of today’s storms on KLBK Channel 13, Facebook, and right here on everythinglubbock.com. We urge you all to remain weather aware today, and plan your daily activities around the weather.

– Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley.

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx