Special needs adults struggling to find jobs in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — At least 15 adults with special needs are looking for jobs after organizers with Lubbock State Supported Living Center said they are increasingly difficult to find.

“They would make such great employees,” said Laura Anciso, Day Program Director with Lubbock State. “They are so motivated to work, and they are so excited to get their paycheck, and just feel like everybody else.”

Currently, less than a dozen of their special need adults hold jobs. Despite being trained in a variety of skills, organizers believe lack of awareness and stereotypes prevent them from attaining these jobs.

“People just don’t realize how capable these guys really are,” Anciso said. “There are so many you wouldn’t even know have a disability, and all they really want is to just be a part of whatever is going on.”

If you are interested in reaching out for some of these employees, or learning more about volunteering opportunities you can find more information HERE.