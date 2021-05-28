Summer camps are back and in-person this year

LUBBOCK, Texas — The CDC released new guidelines regarding summer camps. The guidelines say masks are rarely needed outdoors and vaccinated people most often don’t need to wear masks.

However, the CDC still recommends that camps that cater to kids who can’t get vaccinated still wear masks.

These guidelines came just as camps that were cancelled last year are getting ready to be in full swing again this year.

“We have been overwhelmed with emails and phone calls asking when summer camp is going to start back,” said Assistant Director for Marketing and IT at Texas Tech University, Scott Layher.

Last year Carolyn Cruse’s All-State Choir summer camp was completely virtual and Rebecca Hays’ opera workshop in Italy was canceled. Both of their camps taking on new forms this year.

Cruse’s camp allows folks from all over the state to participate, and this year they’re also having a virtual and in-person option for the camp.

Hays’ camp is looking to give Texas Tech students the chance to perform in Italian on their own turf.

“We learned to punt and pivot and all those buzzwords from the pandemic really quickly,” said Cruse, Director of the TTU All-State Choir Camp.

Allowing campers like Sergio Savala a chance to once again practice what he loves.

“This is what I had been going to school for, so I wasn’t getting the opportunity to perform live due to the pandemic so now that we have the opera workshop I’ll get the chance to,” said Savala, who is a junior at Tech.

The Rec Center camps are kicking off once again, as well.

“It brings back that little piece of normalcy to our summer,” said Layher.

All of the directors are hoping to spend this summer keeping kids active with or without masks.

“I think we can provide a really structured, fun camp in all of those scenarios,” said Layher. “So I don’t think we are nervous, we are ready to have fun.”

The summer camps help folks follow their passions and spend the summer together with people once again.

“I think the most important thing though is that they are going to get to do it in-person,” said Hays.

Anyone who wants to register for camps can do so here. There is also a waitlist for camps that are already full this year.