Summer of sharing kicks off with Conquer Hunger Run

LUBBOCK, Texas – For the 10th straight year, the South Plains Food Bank’s Summer of Sharing will launch with the Conquer Hunger Run, a 1-mile and 5k run held on Memorial Day at Mackenzie Park. One of many Summer of Sharing events, the Conquer Hunger Run is a family-friendly event for which the cost of participation is a donation of non-perishable food.

“The South Plains Food Bank really depends on the Conquer Hunger Run and other Summer of Sharing events to keep our shelves stocked during the summer months,” said David Weaver, chief executive officer of the South Plains Food Bank. “This year’s run is special—it marks 10 years that members of the community have come together for this run to support our neighbors who depend on the food bank.”

The Conquer Hunger Run, a community event sponsored each year by the local congregations of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is the first of many Summer of Sharing events at which hundreds of thousands of pounds of food are collected in order to support families on the South Plains facing the threat of hunger. For the past several years, Summer of Sharing events have collected more than 100,000 pounds of food annually.

“I can’t think of a better way to start off the summer than going for a run with the family and supporting the food bank,” said Brandon Baker, race director. “Having done this for the last 10 years, it’s safe to say that we need the food bank’s Summer of Sharing just as much as the food bank needs us.”

All are invited to participate in the Conquer Hunger Run, which will take place on Memorial Day, May 27, at Lubbock’s Mackenzie Park. The 1-mile race starts at 9 a.m., and the 5k starts at 9:20 a.m. Registration and other information is available online at conquerhungerrun.org, and on race day on location beginning at 8 a.m. Runners are encouraged to dress as their favorite superhero and bring non-perishable foods to donate. A free light breakfast will be provided for participants and spectators. Information about other Summer of Sharing events can be found on the South Plains Food Bank website at spfb.org.

(Press Release by: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,)