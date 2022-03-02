LUBBOCK, Texas- Since COVID-19 cases have taken priority within our health care system over the past few years, the treatment and diagnosis of other medical issues have been put on the backburner, which could explain why syphilis cases are up 300% in Lubbock County since 2020, city health department officials told KLBK News on Monday.

“It’s crept in and we’re seeing more cases nationally. Lubbock is definitely following that trend,” the City of Lubbock’s Director of Public Health Katherine Wells said.

Lubbock County saw its initial syphilis outbreak in 2016.

“We did a lot of interventions; education with physicians about what to look for; screening protocols,” she explained. “It seemed to slow down a bit.”

Syphilis is a sexually transmitted infection that is completely treatable, but an untreated case could cause blindness or early onset dementia.

“The concerns with syphilis is if it goes untreated in a woman and she goes on to have a baby, there’s some very, significant birth defects that can be seen in that baby,” Wells said.

With cases at an alarming rise, city health officials said they are doing what they can to stop the spread.

“We will be adding three outreach staff to work specifically with groups at high risk for syphilis, providing that education and actually doing testing out in the community,” she shared.

For high risk individuals, like sex workers or people with multiple sex partners, the health department can test on site or wherever that person is located.

The city also has a free clinic that treats a wide range of sexually transmitted diseases and infections.

On Monday mornings from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., clinic staff will see the first 50 individuals that come into the Health Department located at 806 18th Street.

Typically, they see an average of 40 people on Monday mornings.

“They’ll test you for HIV, syphilis, gonorrhea and chlamydia, and if you have any other symptoms, you’ll get referred to come back to see one of the nurses,” Wells explained.

If you need these services but can’t make it on a Monday morning, there are several clinics in town that will see you for as little as $20 a person. You can see a list of low-cost, STD/STI testing and treatment sites here.