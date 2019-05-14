Terri Tells You – Back the Badges 5K and Fun Run

There is a new event coming to town and Brandon Baker with Vitalant joined us to talk about it.

On July 20th this summer, at the South Plains Mall, you can sign up for the Back the Badges 5K and Fun Run for the whole family. Vitalant is teaming up with the Lubbock Police Department and Lubbock Fire Rescue to spread the awareness of the need for blood donations and to get the community together with first responders.

It will be a family friendly race and event that everyone in the community can take part in. Proceeds from the race go towards costs associated with the race as well as future blood donor awareness campaigns.

You can register beginning June 1st. FInd them on Facebook under Back the Badges 5K and Fun Run or give them a call at 806-797-6804.