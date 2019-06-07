Terri Tells You – B+You Health and Wellness Spa

Lubbock, TX–

In this weeks Terri Tells You, we talk with Kristen Chandler and Carly Scriver with B+You Health and Wellness Spa.

Their mission is to bring natural health and wellness to the community. Kristen Chandler and Casey Weems started B+You together in Granbury. Then decided to expand their business to Midland and Odessa. Now Lubbock is home to their newest location.

They offer services like an oxygen bar, facials, foot detoxing, teeth whitening, and vitamin injections. Located inside the South Plains Mall, across from the UMC Clinic, across from the Women’s Dillards.

With vitamin patches and services available for the whole family you will find what you’re looking for.

To find out more about B+You you can log on to their website at www.byounow.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram at B+You Lubbock. Or for questions about pricing give them a call at 806-241-0000.