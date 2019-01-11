Terri Tells You - Minimize then Organize

KLBK News

Lubbock, TX - 2019 is starting out with most of the same 'old resolutions but the biggest one is to clean out and organize your home.  In other words, Minimize then Organize.  Cabri Carpenter, Professional Organizer, joins us to talk about the trend and exactly what it means.

Cabri works with clients to help reduce the clutter, organize, and create efficiencies in your home or office to give you a less stressful day to day life. She works on any and all rooms, but the Garage is her favorite. 

She has instructed organization on her webpage and also hands on organization where she can take on more of a role of helping guide you through the process.

You can find her online at www.minimizethenorganize.com on Facebook at Minimize then Organize or just shoot her an email at minimizethenorganize@gmail.com.  She can also be reached by phone at 806-590-0771.

 

