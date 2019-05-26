Terri Tells You – Soft Surroundings

In this week’s Terri Tells You, we spoke with Karen Brooks, Regional Manager for Soft Surroundings. Soft Surroundings is a women’s lifestyle brand. The brand is known for having catalog sales and sales through their website since 1999. With so many catalog sales for women across the South Plains, the compnay decided to open a store in Kingsgate Shopping Center at 8201 Quaker Ave.

Women can count on soft, flattering, and beautiful clothing, shoes, jewelry, gifts, beauty products, and home products. Their stores offer a unique experience that you won’t find anywhere else. Most of their apparel and home products in house are known for globally inspired designs and extremely soft fabrics. The beauty area is also easy to navigate one-stop-shop for high-end skincare and makeup lines. They even offer complimentary skincare consultations and makeovers in addition to regular beauty events.

They held their grand opening on Friday, May 24th and there were hundreds of ladies who visited the store. You can go visit them in Kingsgate Shopping Center Monday through Saturday from 10am to 8pm and on Sundays from noon until 6pm. #LiveSoft