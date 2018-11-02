KLBK News

Terri Tells You - "The 806"

By:

Posted: Nov 02, 2018 03:03 PM CDT

Updated: Nov 02, 2018 03:03 PM CDT

Lubbock, TX - Mike Pritchard joins us for Terri Tells You to tell us all about a new band in town.  It's called "The 806" and it's a full six piece band that plays some jazz, blues, and great music you will love. 

The band is playing for Downtown Social's Grand Opening on Friday evening from 8-10pm so check them out! 

If you're interested in booking the band you can call Mike at 806-773-2215.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected