Terri Tells You - "The 806"

Lubbock, TX - Mike Pritchard joins us for Terri Tells You to tell us all about a new band in town. It's called "The 806" and it's a full six piece band that plays some jazz, blues, and great music you will love.

The band is playing for Downtown Social's Grand Opening on Friday evening from 8-10pm so check them out!

If you're interested in booking the band you can call Mike at 806-773-2215.