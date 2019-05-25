Texas lawmakers reach agreement on House Bill 3 Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LUBBOCK, Texas -- It's been decades in the making, but Texas lawmakers have reached an agreement on House Bill 3.

If passed, the Bill would allot two billion dollars to raise not just teacher salaries, but those of counselors, nurses and librarians as well.

Governor Greg Abbott said the Bill will also decrease the tax burden on property owners.

"Future generations of children in Texas will be better off because of the education reforms passed this session," Abbott said.

Lubbock ISD Superintendent, Kathy Rollo, said the number of students going to school to become teachers has been steadily decreasing, and so an increase of salary could make the difference in those numbers changing.

"A lot of times teachers are having to work second jobs just to make ends meet," Rollo said. "And so we have a better chance of attracting quality people when we can pay them closer to what they deserve."

Over Memorial Weekend both chambers will review the Bill a final time before Abbott can sign it into law.