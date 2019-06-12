Texas legalizes hemp; local distributors say it’s coming to Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed a hemp bill into law on Monday, legalizing the production of hemp within Texas.

According to local distributors, they have already been approached by farmers interested in growing this crop.

“We have farmers that have land set aside, ready to go,” said Jennifer Jeppson, Co-owner of Hemp Maiden. “The second their lawyers tell them to go ahead and get started, they’re going to be filling it out.”

The hemp bill will allow the crop to be produced in any form, so long as it contains less than .03 percent of THC in it. Distributors believe the new bill will have a direct impact on our economy.

“When farmers start working this crop, they will be using fields they haven’t used before, they will be hiring new field hands and equipment to keep up with their intake,” Jeppson said. “This is a chance for our community to bring in another source of revenue.”

Under Texas law, recreational use of marijuana is still illegal, and any products containing a higher level than .03 percent must be prescribed by a doctor.