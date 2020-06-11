Texas Tech announces commitment to preventing spread of coronavirus

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University announced the ‘Texas Tech Commitment’ on Wednesday in order to find how to bring students back to campus while maintaining health and safety.

Luis Loya, a senior at Texas Tech University, studied statistics Wednesday afternoon. He is taking summer classes, and much like many of his classmates, his education has transformed in the face of the coronavirus.

“As long as people are doing their part and taking precautions, I’m not too worried,” Loya said.

Loya said while he is attending classes online, he is looking forward to face-to-face lectures.

“There is a point where the world will go back to normal, and not be afraid of that,” Loya said.

Michael Galyean, Provost and Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs, said the university has been speaking to various departments about the best and safest way to get students back on campus.

“We’re really focusing on is trying to find the classroom space where we can do social distancing and make sure our students are in a safe environment as well,” Galyean said.

The commitment provides details on sanitation practices, changes within dining halls, and changes to academic instruction. Classes will be a mix of face-to-face instruction and online, as well as hybrid models. Classes will have to be reorganized and coordinate schedules to match.

“I think every class is different, so it’s good that they’re looking at every single class and taking precautions based on that,” Loya said.

Additionally, large classes will have to be moved to larger buildings, water fountains will not be operational, and high traffic surfaces will be wiped down throughout the day. As for on-campus living, all three and four student rooms have been reduced to two students per room.

Junior Jacob Evans said he appreciates what the university has done, and feels confident going back to class.

“I’ve paid attention to the news and seen what other universities have implemented and follows suit with what other universities have done,” Evans said.

However, Evans also feels Texas Tech could have done more.

“I noticed other universities have ended in person classes at the start of Thanksgiving break and have finals online,” Evans said.

Galyean said the university’s plans could still change as they gain more guidance from public health officials and the CDC.

“I suspect even as the semester moves on, things will change,” Galyean said.

At this time, Texas Tech is not mandating the use of masks inside buildings, however, it is strongly recommended.

For more information, visit the Texas Tech Commitment website at https://www.ttu.edu/commitment/