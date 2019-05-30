Texas Tech Athletics looking to expand nets at Dan Law Field

LUBBOCK, Texas — Safety is on the mind of many fans as they head out to the Texas Tech baseball Regional games.

This time last year a young boy was hit by a foul ball, and it’s happened to other fans since then.

Senior Associate Athletic Director Robert Giovannetti said fan safety is always their top priority, and they are working to draw up plans to expand the nets at the ballpark.

“We are actually working right now with a netting company about what it would look like to do it here at Rip Griffin Park,”Giovannetti said. “There’s structural issues, weight issues, It’s not as easy as just throwing a net.”

Giovannetti said Tech never wants a tragedy to be the reason they make a change, and that fans coming to the games should pay close attention to any balls leaving the field.

“There’s no place that’s 100 percent safe,” Giovannetti said. “So you always want to tell people to be aware, keep an eye on your surroundings and watch what’s happening on the field.”