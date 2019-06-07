Texas Tech Athletics warns about ticket scalpers for Lubbock Super Regional

LUBBOCK, Texas — NCAA Lubbock Super Regional tickets are all sold out and fans are looking at other ways to get their hands on tickets. Texas Tech Athletics wants to warn fans about buying tickets from a scalper or online.

“We just try to tell our fans to always be careful if they try to buy from somebody online or just even in person. To make sure the tickets are legitimate,” said Robert Giovannetti, Senior Associate Athletics Director.

Parker Neth, a Texas Tech fan, said he has no interest in ripping you off.

“I’ve seen people here in Lubbock that go to stores like a release date kind of thing,” Neth said. “Then they buy it and they go out to stores, sell it for twice or triple the price. Now, I believe in investing, but the fact is, not in that way.”

Giovannetti said they partner with VividSeats.com and you should stay away from sites like CraigsList.

“Just look to make sure that the places you go online have some kind of a guarantee, that nothing can go wrong with your transaction,” Giovannetti said.

If you’re buying a ticket on social media, make sure the bar code isn’t showing.

“That could be something where someone can create a fake ticket,” Giovannetti said. “Usually, if you actually have a physical ticket, it’s probably not going to be a fake ticket.”

Parker said he just wants to sell it for an affordable price so other fans can enjoy the games, too.

“I just want to sell it for regular price,” Neth said. “I don’t want to scalp. I think it’s wrong. i think it’s the wrong way to go at it.”