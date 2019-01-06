Texas Tech drops food prices and introduces alcohol Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LUBBOCK, Texas - Saturday's men's basketball game against Kansas State was the first day Texas Tech started selling beer and wine. Tech said because of this change, it was able to lower the price of foods as well.

Fans can now buy hot dogs and popcorn for $2, and water and soda for $3.

Both students and fans showed up to the sold out game and waited in the long lines for those new prices.

Callie Hohenberger said she comes to Tech basketball games to spend time with her friends, and she thinks the low prices paired with the introduction of alcohol will attract more fans to the games.

"All my friends have been talking about it and have been really excited for it," Hohenberger said.

Kylee Daniel, a mom of four, brought all of her kids to the basketball game and said the line was long, but worth it since all of her kids were fed.

"We're really excited to not have to spend a fortune on the concessions," Daniel said. "So everybody got something of their own this time."

Coach Beard welcomed the change, and said his goal is to make the fan experience as great as possible.

"When you build a program it's not just your job to coach," Beard said. "You think of the big picture so we're constantly thinking about things to improve our program."

Texas Tech said these food prices are now in effect at all athletic events.

