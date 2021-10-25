Texas Tech experiencing an increase in car break-ins and bike theft

This Thursday, May 21, 2020, photo shows a parked car with a broken driver’s side window after a smash-and-grab break-in in Los Angeles. The coronavirus hasn’t been kind to car owners. With more people than ever staying home to lessen the spread of COVID-19, their sedans, pickup trucks and SUVs are parked unattended on the streets, making them easy targets for opportunistic thieves. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech Police Department has responded to a higher number of reports of car burglaries and bike thefts.

Amy Ivey, a captain with the Texas Tech University Police department, said within the last two weeks, there had been about eight reports of break-ins and bike thefts.

“Unfortunately, sometimes the faculty staff or students will leave items of value where they can be seen in the vehicle,” Ivey said. “We have seen also a rise in bicycle thefts. Individuals will come onto campus and take the bicycles, whether it’s locked up with not anything at all, or with some type of cable or chain lock.”

Students on campus are more careful as those close to them have been a victim of this theft or break-in.

“It’s like really concerning. I know. I ride my bike every day at campus here, from my dorm to my building that I go to. And it’s just really worrying that like, one day, I could just come out and like not have a way to get to class.” Darian Martinez, a Texas Tech student, said.

Martinez admits he’s been careless of how he puts things in his car and never thought of this as a big issue and now reconsiders his actions.

According to Ivey, the biggest thing to do if you own a bike on campus is to register it with Transportation and Parking.

"You can enter the serial number [of the bike], the make the model and the color and leave any distinguishing features that it may have. So, if we do come across it later on, or we come across it again, you know from an investigation through a pawn shop, we can return it to the rightful owner if it is registered with all that information."

Contact the Texas Tech Police Department to file a report.

“Now that I know, I think I would definitely register my bike,” Martinez said.