Texas Tech University hosts week-long events to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University has been celebrating the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month since Monday and will continue the celebration until October 15.

For the last three years, Texas Tech has fostered a Hispanic community that is university-wide and student led.

“This year’s theme is ‘Esperanza’ to embrace, advance and educate the Latinx futures.” Jade Silva-Tovar, Texas Tech University Division of Diversity Equity and Inclusion, said.

Silva-Tovar said they start the celebration off with “El Grito” which has been a well known tradition for 11 years now.

“To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, just validates our existence,” Alesi Hernandez, Texas Tech Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month student co-chair, said.

Before starting off the month, they celebrate “Hispanic Serving Institution Week,” with a number of events.

Silva-Tovar said its an opportunity to focus and celebrate the diversity that makes up the culture.

“When we think about Hispanic, Latinx heritage and coming in all forms it really makes me think of the diaspora of what Latin America is.” Silva-Tovar said.

Silva-Tovar also said that even though all Hispanic and Latinx people don’t look the same and they don’t have the same experiences, coming together in unity through shared ethnic identity as Hispanics and Latinx is beautiful.

“Just be comfortable with who you are and just embrace everything that you’ve been through and everything you have to offer.” Hernandez said.