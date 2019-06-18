Texas Tech veterinary school receives state funding

LUBBOCK, Texas — Governor Abbott recently signed legislation to fund the Texas Tech veterinary school in Amarillo.

Texas Tech President, Lawrence Schovanec, said the school will receive $17.35 million from the state that will go toward hiring 32 faculty members and starting a teaching facility.

“I think it’s going to be a challenge to that many veterinarians to be part of the faculty,” Schovanec said.

Texas Tech Chancellor Tedd Mitchell said the process to get funding from the state has been a long road, and now the next step is for The Higher Education Coordinating Board to review the vet school proposal.

“They make sure the degree we would be granting is a degree the state needs,” Mitchell said. “And so there’s a whole series of things that you have to go through with coordinating the board.”

Mitchell said they plan to break ground on the school in September, and that they are expecting students to start fall of 2021.

“If you look at the challenges, we’ve had challenges every step of the way,” Mitchell said. “We have cleared major hurdles just in the last few days, and we are excited. There’s nothing out here that West Texas folks can’t do.”