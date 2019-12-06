The fight for the state title: Lubbock Christian High School

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Christian High School football team is one game away from coming home with a state championship.

Led by Head Coach, Chris Softley, the Eagles are 13-0 on the season headed into their game against Geneva on Saturday at noon.

A different story than the 2018 team, who went 6-5 and lost in the first round of playoffs by one point.

“What can we do now to make it one point different than last year,” Softley said. “It’s just fully being present in the moment, being relentless and the ball has bounced our way because of that.”

Senior wide receiver, Cash Howard, said he’s not sure if he’ll continue playing after graduation, but it’s the relationships from this team that he will cherish.

“All the laughs and memories that we have made throughout this season, and the four years I’ve been here,” Howard said.