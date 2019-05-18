The Red Cross partners with Lubbock Fire Rescue to combat house fires

LUBBOCK, Texas — Every month in Lubbock County, the American Red Cross responds to roughly three house fires.

Most of those homes either have an outdated smoke detector or do not have one at all.

That’s why American Red Cross volunteer, Benjamin Finlayson, said they have partnered with Lubbock Fire Rescue to install smoke detectors in dozens of homes around Lubbock County.

“The Red Cross responds primarily to house fires in this area,” Finlayson said. “And there are a lot of homes that do not have homeowner’s insurance to cover the damages lost, so when they lose everything in a fire they really lose everything.”

Finlayson said when they install smoke detectors in homes, they also make it a priority to educate about fire safety as well.

“Your home can actually ignite very quickly and without any warning,” Finlayson said. “So we need to make sure that not only the homeowners, but their kids and relatives know how to get out of their house safely.”