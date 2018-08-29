The Voice of the Missing helps families search for missing loved ones

Families who have missing loved ones are coming together to cope and put up flyers. The Voice of the Missing is a group made to help families continue their search and also give the missing a voice, no matter the circumstance or how long they’ve been missing.

“After June of 2014, no one has mentioned anything about him,” said Michelle Flores, whose son, Joey Gonzales, has been missing for several years.

She said she has always waited to hear the special call that her son has been found. She said the Voice of the Missing is a group she keeps close to her heart.

“We’re all in the same position. We’re all going through the same things, and other people don’t understand. They don’t understand that we’re moms. We’re parents, and our child is gone. It just helps talking to each other,” said Flores.

“Front the money for flyers, front the money for T-shirts, front the money for button, help out with searches. You know, if the police department needs a search party, that we’ll be able to at least help with that,” said Jeni Castillo, co-founder of the Voice of the Missing.

Flores said even four years later, she finds comfort putting up Joey’s flyer and also being able to talk to other people who understand.

“I have a friend that has a shop and when they go in and see that flyer. They’ll say, ‘Oh I knew him!’ You know and give us little hints of what he has done,” said Flores, “Our situations are so different, but so alike it’s kind of hard to explain, but when we’re together, we know each other’s heart. We know what each other is going through.”

Flores is one of the many family members who won’t ever give up.

“I understand there’s a lot of families going through a lot of stuff, but my child is important too,” said Flores.

You can find the Voice of the Missing’s Facebook page here.