The YWCA launching a new mentor program for kids from ages 10 to 17

LUBBOCK, Texas — The YWCA launching a new mentor program for young children between the ages of 10 to 17. The program is open to the public and anticipates to fully launch in November.

The mentor program is part of the Community Youth Development program, or CYD. It was funded through a grant that was approved September 1.

“To support those youth [who are] maybe having a hard time academically, at home, socially or those who just need that extra support.” Tracy Murcheski, a mentor/volunteer coordinator at the YWCA, said.

Murcheski said research showed kids who at least have three supporting adults in their life have more self-confidence.

“We are going to pair an adult with a child in need between the ages of 10 and 17,” Murcheski said. “The kids and adults will be able to really bond and create that support system.”

They anticipate for the program to run for as long as they can keep it going.

“It’ll help the youth by building those social skills, academic skills, leadership skills, that they need to really succeed in school in their personal life,” Murcheski said. “And when they get out in the real world, and start their jobs or go to college, it’s really going to help their self-esteem and confidence and really be more self assured.”

The program will be supervised and will happen twice a month.

CYD director Shaunta Wallace said they are looking for mentors and students to join their program. She said it is a very safe place and is a place for students to get involved and have exposure to other opportunities.

To become a mentor you can walk in to their facility located on university, give them a call at 806-776-9716 or visit their website here.